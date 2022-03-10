VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 91.2% in February

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of CFO traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.53. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $78.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

