VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $59.74. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 2,804 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

