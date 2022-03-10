VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CSA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.66. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $71.47.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
