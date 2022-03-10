VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CSA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.66. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $71.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

