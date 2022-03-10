Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 68,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,514. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $28.67.
In other news, Director Sarah E. Cogan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $100,010.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,302 shares of company stock valued at $160,610.
About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
