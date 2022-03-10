Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 234,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,536. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 214,606 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 152,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 99,043 shares during the last quarter.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
