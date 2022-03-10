Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 234,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,536. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 214,606 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 152,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 99,043 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

