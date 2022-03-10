Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter.

JOET traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.44. 18,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

