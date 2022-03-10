Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.97. 7,057,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,094,743. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $378.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

