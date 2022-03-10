VITE (VITE) Price Hits $0.0410 on Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $20.61 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 502,280,401 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

