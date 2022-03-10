Viveve Medical (VIVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Viveve Medical has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Viveve Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.
