Viveve Medical (VIVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Viveve Medical has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Viveve Medical by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

