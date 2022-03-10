VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.98

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 22131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.90.
In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,008 over the last quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
