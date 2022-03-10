VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.98

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 22131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.90.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,008 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

