Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

