Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €255.07 ($277.25).

Several equities analysts have commented on VOW3 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($258.70) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

ETR VOW3 opened at €150.32 ($163.39) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($274.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €180.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €185.60.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

