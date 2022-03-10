Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 2,010,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,520,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,941 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,488,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

