Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 2,010,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,520,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.
About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
