Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.07 ($68.55).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up €2.99 ($3.25) during trading on Thursday, hitting €46.29 ($50.32). 3,575,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €42.43 ($46.12) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($66.26). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

