Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $9.01 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $9.01 or 0.00023205 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $215.27 million and $23.82 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

