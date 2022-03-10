W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.057 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 177.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.24. 712,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

