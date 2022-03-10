Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €162.82 ($176.98).

WCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($188.04) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($192.39) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($178.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of WCH stock opened at €136.95 ($148.86) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €106.25 ($115.49) and a one year high of €174.75 ($189.95).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

