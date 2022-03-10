Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 128,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90.

On Thursday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94.

On Monday, December 20th, S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57.

On Thursday, December 16th, S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65.

Walmart stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,163,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,024. The company has a market cap of $395.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.44. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,856,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.