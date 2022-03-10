Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 50,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $7,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WMT stock traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $142.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,163,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,024. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $395.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,856,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.