Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,421,000 after acquiring an additional 97,975 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $4,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,099,955 shares of company stock valued at $711,827,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.77. The company had a trading volume of 175,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,183. The company has a market capitalization of $390.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.44. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.47 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

