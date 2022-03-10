Walmart (WMT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) recently:

2/22/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $184.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Walmart was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/17/2022 – Walmart was given a new $157.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/14/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $175.00 to $165.00.

2/11/2022 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/11/2022 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Walmart was given a new $157.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2022 – Walmart was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2022 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.47 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Walmart Inc alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,099,955 shares of company stock valued at $711,827,821. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,421,000 after buying an additional 97,975 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.