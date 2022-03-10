Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 372,940 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 217,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPCB. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth about $2,124,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

