Warby Parker (WRBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Warby Parker to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WRBY stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.51.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Warby Parker (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
