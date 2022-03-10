Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading 5.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Warrior Met Coal traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.39. Approximately 30,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,082,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 304,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

