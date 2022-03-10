Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Down 97.0% in February

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WARR stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading on Thursday. 35,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 558,722 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 509,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 110,385 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

