Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,917,000 after acquiring an additional 395,301 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.47 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.49%.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

