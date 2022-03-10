Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.22

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.22 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.48). Watchstone Group shares last traded at GBX 40.22 ($0.53), with a volume of 364 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of £18.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.21.
About Watchstone Group (LON:WTG)
