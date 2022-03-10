Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $33.78

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $35.00. Weatherford International shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 7,305 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on WFRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). Analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 853.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 166,754 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

