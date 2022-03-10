WebDollar (WEBD) Price Hits $0.0003

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. WebDollar has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $98,828.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00068712 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About WebDollar

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,062,443,128 coins and its circulating supply is 14,114,494,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

