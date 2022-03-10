Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $15.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.56 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.30. 2,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,953. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.