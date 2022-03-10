Wedbush Comments on bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.38). Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.01) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 93,739 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

