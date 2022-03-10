Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coupa Software (COUP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) recently:

3/8/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $208.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Coupa Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/1/2022 – Coupa Software is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $158.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $296.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.29.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,072,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Coupa Software by 101,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

