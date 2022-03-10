Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MediWound (MDWD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – MediWound was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

3/2/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MDWD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 36,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,904. MediWound Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MediWound by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MediWound by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

