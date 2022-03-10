Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN: EPM) recently:

3/9/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

3/8/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

3/1/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

2/28/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

2/23/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

2/21/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

2/17/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

2/11/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

2/11/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/10/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

EPM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 200,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,979. The stock has a market cap of $254.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Evolution Petroleum Co alerts:

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -272.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.