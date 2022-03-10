Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ACV Auctions (ACVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2022 – ACV Auctions was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

3/1/2022 – ACV Auctions is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – ACV Auctions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

2/17/2022 – ACV Auctions had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $25.00.

2/16/2022 – ACV Auctions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. 13,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,740. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

