Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Weis Markets worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 47.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 149,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 55,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 22.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 18.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 6.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

NYSE:WMK opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Weis Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.