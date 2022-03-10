Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $45.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

OLLI stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

