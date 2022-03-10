Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.39.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27. Welltower has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.80, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Welltower by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

