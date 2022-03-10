Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Shares Down 1.6%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.30 and last traded at $93.30. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.

Separately, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Wendel from €139.00 ($151.09) to €129.00 ($140.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Wendel alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average is $125.37.

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.