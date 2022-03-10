Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.96. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 184,768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 103,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,837. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

