Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of WAL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,532. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.