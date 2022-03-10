Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 726.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 45,089 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WEA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,910. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

