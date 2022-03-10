Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.16. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 857,694 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEF. CIBC lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$693.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.