Western Midstream Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,313% compared to the typical volume of 485 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on WES. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

NYSE WES traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.22. 176,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,201. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

