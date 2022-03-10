Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Sells $315,451.50 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WLK stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.73.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.