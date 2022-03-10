Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 116,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 471,479 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,523.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 278,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 793,555 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPRT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 198,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $269.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.