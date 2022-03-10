Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
WPRT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 198,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $269.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
