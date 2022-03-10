Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.