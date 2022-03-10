Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $187.37

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $187.37 and last traded at $188.24, with a volume of 43239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

