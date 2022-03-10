Whitbread (LON:WTB) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as GBX 2,384 ($31.24) and last traded at GBX 2,473 ($32.40), with a volume of 863870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,552 ($33.44).

Specifically, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.74), for a total value of £75,293 ($98,654.35).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.09).

The stock has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,014.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,094.93.

Whitbread Company Profile (LON:WTB)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

