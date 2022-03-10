Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.38 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $46,813.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $267.27 or 0.00684465 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

